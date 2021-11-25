Flipkart strengthens kids fashion segment by partnering with Hopscotch

E-commerce major Flipkart has announced a partnership with leading Indian kids fashion brand, Hopscotch to tap the opportunities in the segment. The e-tailer said that it has seen 60 per cent year-on-year (YOY) growth in the branded kids fashion segment, the highest during festive season of 2021, with a majority coming in from Tier 2 towns and beyond.

Flipkart will make available a wide range of kids-branded fashion from Hopscotch across the country, as parents continue to place their trust in e-commerce for their shopping needs, which offers them extensive choice and quality products, the company said. This partnership will put Flipkart in close competition with Amazon which has its own brand of kids fashionwear line as well.

The majority of customers shopping for branded kids fashion on Flipkart today tend to be in the 25-40 age group, and are more conscious about fabric composition and branded clothing for kids. Through this partnership, Flipkart has enhanced its branded portfolio and continues to further its value proposition of making high-quality premium branded products available to more than 400 million registered customers across the country, the company said in a statement.

"When it comes to shopping for kids' fashion, parents do not want to compromise on quality and we have observed a growing affinity towards trusted brands not just in metros, but in T2+ regions as well. At Flipkart, we've sharpened our focus on the kids' fashion segment which has helped us scale the business to 3X in the past 2 years, with majority growth being driven by new customers," Nishit Garg, Vice President - Flipkart Fashion, said.

"When shopping for children, trust and safety play a key role and we continue to address this requirement through the best product selection made available through the widest range of sellers and brand partners. The launch of Hopscotch is in line with this and we believe that their high-quality kids fashion products will bring immense value from a choice perspective," Garg said.

Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO - Hopscotch, said, "With increasing exposure to the latest trends, parents in India continue to seek fashion-forward choices for their kids that also offer great value for money."

"Seasonal collections are in great demand, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, but access is limited. Hopscotch fills this void by featuring the trendiest kids fashion catalog at the most affordable price points. Our partnership with Flipkart will further enable us to reach millions of such consumers across the country," Anand added.

Also Read: Flipkart Health+ launched in India: What is the new healthcare service

Also Read: CCPA issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart, 3 others for selling sub-standard pressure cookers