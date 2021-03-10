Flipkart to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of all its employees

Flipkart has said it will pay the COVID-19 vaccination cost of all its employees, including Myntra staff and three dependents whenever the Centre announces the next phase of the drive. The e-commerce major said that its employees can either choose to reimburse for the costs of the vaccinations or get free of charge at a partner hospital.

In a communication to employees, Flipkart said it anticipates the next phase of the vaccination drive to cover all citizens, in addition to the current priority groups.

"While we wait for the government's decision on the next phase, I am happy to share that Flipkart Group has decided to cover 100 per cent of the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents. You can choose to be reimbursed for the costs of the vaccinations or get them free of charge at a partner hospital," Flipkart said.

Alternatively, employees can choose to participate in any future vaccination drive organised on campus or facilities at major locations, it added.

Moreover, the Walmart-owned e-tailer will also offer employees to take a day's leave to manage the vaccination process. The company said it will also allow its staff to take the COVID special care leave to manage any symptoms post-vaccination.

"Currently, the vaccine is one of the most effective tools that we have, to arrest the pandemic and its adverse consequences.

"However, opting for the vaccine is left completely to your discretion and we urge you to consider the benefits, read up about its effectiveness and make the right decision for yourself and your family," Flipkart Chief People Officer Krishna Raghavan said in the note.

On Monday, IT firm Mindtree and Sify Technologies had said they will cover the vaccine cost for employees and their family members.

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, and ReNew Power have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered through 4,05,517 sessions so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Centre inks deal with Serum Institute for additional 20 million Covishield doses

Also read: Mahindra fires 300 executives as slowdown stings