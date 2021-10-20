Flipkart Wholesale, Rupifi to roll out buy now, pay later offering for MSMEs

The digital B2B marketplace of homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale, and fintech Rupifi will offer Embedded Buy Now, Pay Later offering to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) shopping on the platform. This partnership, announced on Wednesday, will allow 1.5 lakh kiranas and MSME members on Flipkart Wholesale to get instant and digital credit along with flexible repayment terms.

“We have always believed that financial inclusion can only happen if we provide credit that is quick, easy and affordable. With BNPL we are now allowing retailers across the country to unlock themselves from cash constraints while purchasing supplies and enjoy simple one-click credit access,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head at Flipkart Wholesale.

Ankit Singh, Co-Founder of Rupifi, said that the BNPL product is being offered to Flipkart’s MSME customers in an omni-channel manner, both in-app as well as in-store. It will have a ticket size of as low as Rs 5,000 for even the smallest retailer.

“Using their (Flipkart’s) technology and logistics/supply chain expertise, they are bringing cost efficiencies and convenience to the doorsteps of millions of Indian MSMEs, across categories like grocery, general merchandise, fashion, electronics, and consumer durables,” said Singh.

Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi have designed a multilingual application to help retailers onboard in less than a minute.

Founded in 2020, Rupifi is India’s first embedded lending fintech. It works with more than a dozen top B2B marketplaces and is serving MSMEs in over 200 cities across the country.

