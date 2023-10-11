'Focus on broad long-term trends, recognise that strategies have a shelf life': Gautam Adani's tips to succeed in business

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani on Wednesday listed some of the pre-requisites in ensuring success in business. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Adani Group Chairman, said "success in business is a tricky game".

The line between "bold" and "reckless" becomes clearer in hindsight, sometimes taking decades, he wrote.

"Focus on broad long-term trends, recognise that strategies have a shelf life, and draw inspiration from history's risk-takers and their bold journeys," the billionaire industrialist pointed.

A graphic shared by him on his post asked to take at least one of the following -- a chance, big bet, daring journey, massive leap, instinctive trip, a dive into the unknown.

Success in business is a tricky game. Winners are over praised, and those that lose are harshly judged. The line between "bold" and "reckless" becomes clearer in hindsight, sometimes taking decades. Focus on broad long-term trends, recognize that strategies have a shelf life, and… pic.twitter.com/t6WBVi8Wfv — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 11, 2023

Gautam Adani (61), with a total wealth of Rs 4,74,800 crore is the second richest Indian, according to Hurun India Rich List 2023, the first being Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

According to 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, in 2022 Gautam Adani was ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s wealth by Rs 3 lakh crore, but in 2023, Ambani is ahead of Adani by Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The Hurun list stated that Adani suffered a staggering decrease in wealth amounting to Rs 6,19,000 crore within a year, representing the most substantial annual wealth decline in the history of the inception of the Hurun rich list.

In defiance of the Hindenburg report, Adani Group companies exhibited remarkable growth, with total income soaring by 85 per cent to reach Rs 2,62,499 crore, and profit after tax surging by 82 per cent to Rs 23,509 crore in FY22-23, the report stated.

Adani Group is a diversified organisation in India comprising seven publicly traded companies. It has created a world class transport and utility infrastructure portfolio that has a pan-India presence. Adani Group is headquartered in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, India.

The Hindenburg report had accused the Gautam Adani-helmed group of stock manipulation and other financial misdeeds that led to a stock rout.

"The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts," the Group had said.

Also Read: 'Taking corrective measures': BoB responds after RBI bars it from onboarding new customers through its mobile app

Also Read: Rs 3.3 lakh cr! Mukesh Ambani surpasses Gautam Adani in Hurun rich list

Also Read: Adani Group gets go-ahead from banks to refinance debt of $3.5 bn taken to buy Ambuja Cements: Report