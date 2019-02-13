Ford Motors recalls 1.48 million pickups in North America over transmission issues

US-based automaker Ford Motors Company on Wednesday said it has issued two safety recalls and a safety compliance recall in North America.

The company was recalling about 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to a potential transmission downshift into first gear that could increase the risk of a crash.

"Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission that may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear," the company said in a statement.

The company further said that depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affected nearly 1.48 million vehicles in North America, including approximately 1.26 million in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 221,000 in Canada, it said.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software in the affected vehicles, Michigan-based company said.

In a separate development, the company said it was also recalling approximately 27,000 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 1,200 in Canada, for door latches that could increase the potential for the door to open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

"Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor due to the build-up of silicon contamination; as a result, the door latch may not fully engage."

The company has also issued a safety compliance recall for 4,200 vehicles in the United States for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.

