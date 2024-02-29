Former Intel India head killed by speeding cab in an accident

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after he was hit by a speeding cab in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

The police said on Thursday that Saini was cycling when the speeding cab hit him at around 5:50 am on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai township. Saini (68) was cycling along with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area.

The driver of the speeding cab tried to escape after the accident. The bicycle’s frame was wedged under the front wheels of the cab as the driver tried to escape. Saini sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered an FIR against the cab driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving, causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life, causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Saini has been credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.