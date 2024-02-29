scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Former Intel India head killed by speeding cab in an accident

Feedback

Former Intel India head killed by speeding cab in an accident

The police said on Thursday that Saini was cycling when the speeding cab hit him at around 5:50 am on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai township

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Former Intel India chief killed in a road accident Former Intel India chief killed in a road accident

Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after he was hit by a speeding cab in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

The police said on Thursday that Saini was cycling when the speeding cab hit him at around 5:50 am on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai township. Saini (68) was cycling along with fellow cyclists on the Palm Beach Road in Nerul area.

The driver of the speeding cab tried to escape after the accident. The bicycle’s frame was wedged under the front wheels of the cab as the driver tried to escape. Saini sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. 

The police have registered an FIR against the cab driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving, causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life, causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, the accused is yet to be arrested. 

Saini has been credited with working on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He also went on to lead the design of the company's Pentium processor.

Published on: Feb 29, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement