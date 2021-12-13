'Gaddi nikal chuki': Bhavish Aggarwal tweets as Ola S1 and S1 Pro delivery date nears

Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal cannot keep calm, it seems, as the date for commencement of the deliveries of company’s electric scooters -- S1 and S1 Pro -- nears. In a tweet, Aggarwal posted (with a lot of emojis): "Gaddi nikal chuki!"

Earlier this month, Aggarwal had confirmed that the buyers of the electric scooters will begin getting deliveries from December 15, after a prolonged delay. He also thanked the customers for their patience.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

Aggarwal has been actively giving updates on the manufacturing and production of the electric scooters on his social media handles, garnering excitement of the buyers. Yesterday, he had shared a photo of the manufacturing line running at "full speed" to start the delivery of the scooters on the said date.

Nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed!! 🙂🚀 pic.twitter.com/4NzudheS58 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 11, 2021

The Bengaluru-based ride hailing firm had started the test rides for the electric scooters last month. The company had launched its first scooter in the two variants in August this year, but the delivery date was pushed back from October to December.

Ola had started test rides for its electric scooters in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune -- on November 19.

Earlier, Ola had stated that the sale of its maiden electric scooter crossed Rs 1,100 crore in two days.

While Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom).

The company had previously stated that it would initially start with an annual production capacity of 10 lakh, and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand.

Ola also claimed that its plant, when fully completed, would have an annual capacity of 1 crore units, "that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".