GAIL Q4 results: Net profit jumps 41% to Rs 2,683 cr, final dividend declared

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 40.6 per cent surge in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,683.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022 as margins on natural gas sales rose. The company had posted a net profit at Rs 1,907.67 crore for the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations also jumped 73.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,968.21 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 15,549.07 crore for the same quarter last fiscal.

GAIL's board also recommended the payment of final dividend at Rs 10 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the full fiscal ending March 31, the company reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 10,363.97 crore, against Rs 4,890.18 crore in the previous year.

Pre-tax earnings from natural gas marketing jumped to Rs 1,725.93 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, up from Rs 280.89 crore a year back.

Shares of GAIL on Friday traded 3.31 per cent lower at Rs 146 apiece on BSE during noon deals.