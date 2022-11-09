Gauri Khan forays into e-commerce, partners with Tata CLiq Luxury

Gauri Khan, interior expert and designer, and also wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has forayed into e-commerce with her premier luxury lifestyle brand, Gauri Khan Designs. The store has exclusively partnered with Tata CLiq Luxury to offer its high-end home and office products on the site.

Tata CLiq Luxury will offer access to an extensive list of Gauri Khan Designs soft furnishings and accessories, including rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, pouffes, among others. On offer is also a range of marble accessories including cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artifacts and more.

Speaking about this partnership, Gauri Khan said, “At Gauri Khan Designs, we are constantly innovating and curating designs and products that will appeal to the consumer’s sense of evolving aesthetics. Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said that Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and that her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics. Saxena said that this partnership comes at a time when Tata CLiq Luxury is aiming to expand and strengthen their home category. The existing home category already includes a wide range of products from decor to serve ware, she said.

Founded in 2013, Gauri Khan Designs aims to become a one-stop destination for everything interior. The flagship store in Mumbai houses a range of curated pieces across categories, and now Khan aims to make her products available to a wider audience.

