Gautam Adani meets Bhutan King, PM Tshering Tobgay; Gelephu Mindfulness City masterplan, 570 MW hydro plant among plans discussed

Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairperson and the world's second richest Indian, on Sunday met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk. Adani announced a masterplan for the Gelephu Mindfulness City in the country, which includes setting up large computing centers and data facilities. Adani confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday late night.

"Honoured to meet his Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious ecofriendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centers and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!" Adani wrote in his post.

Moreover, the industrialist also met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu. After this meeting, Gautam Adani announced an MoU with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) for a 570 MW green hydro plant in the Chukha province of the country.

He also said that he is looking forward to working closely with the Bhutanese government on developing hydro and other infra projects in the country. "Admirable to see PMO Bhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro and other infra in Bhutan," he wrote.

In November last year, Adani met the King and said that it was his honour to hear the King's vision. He also noted that Wangchuk's thoughts on Bhutan are indeed inspiring. At the time, he also said that he is excited to explore opportunities for his conglomerate to contribute to the green infrastructure development in the country.

Prior to his meeting with Adani, the King met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. In this meeting, the two sides "positively assessed" expanding India-Bhutan partnership including in new areas of connectivity in its "broadest form," cross-border trade infrastructure, trade and mutual investments, energy, health, education, space technology and people-to-people contacts, as per an official communique.