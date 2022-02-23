GMR Group acquires franchise in T20 League UAE

Indian-based infrastructure company GMR Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Dubai franchise of the UAE T20 League.

The company statement said that the six-team League remains well on track to play in 2022.



"UAE continues to impress with its progressive, positive mind-set toward sport and the business of sport, and we believe these traits align well with our group strategy to support sports from grass-roots through to international level while being effective in engaging with the community," said GM Rao, Chairman, GMR Group.



GM Rao added that the group has an experience of 14-seasons in managing the franchise process through the Delhi Capital team's involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We will integrate the same elements of these processes into UAE T20 League and help establish it as a premier and an integral part of the global cricket ecosystem."

"UAE T20 League considers itself very fortunate to have engaged in a series of very meaningful discussions with various potential stakeholders interested in investing in our League. The standing of this League, across the cricketing world, is vitally important to us, and we have aligned ourselves with partners that share the same values toward the game," said Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman at Emirates Cricket Board.



The company will announce the remaining franchise partnerships over the coming weeks. The UAE T20 League is Emirates Cricket Board's sanctioned, flagship professional T20 League.