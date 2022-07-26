Godrej & Boyce investing Rs 300 crore in Dahej

Godrej & Boyce on Monday said it is investing an additional Rs 300 crore at its facility in Gujarat's Dahej to double revenues from the process equipment arm by FY25.

Godrej Process Equipment (GPE) is investing to strengthen presence in the hydrogen and power sectors for delivery of specialised and large equipment for which Rs 300 crore investment is being made, according to an official statement.

The expansion will increase the manufacturing area by approximately 25,000 square metres, it said, adding that at present it serves client needs in the oil and gas, chemicals and fertilizers, and power sectors.

The facility, commissioned in 2016, houses units to manufacture and deliver over-dimensional consignments for global projects, it said.

The expansion will involve a dedicated bay for nuclear equipment and another bay dedicated for heavy equipment manufacturing, the statement said, adding a 'clean room' will also be created for manufacturing equipment using exotic metals like titanium.

"We have embarked on our journey to make this facility a smart factory and enhance the productivity and quality of products delivered to enrich customer delight," said Hussain Shariyarr, business head for GPE.