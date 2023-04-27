Godrej Consumer to acquire Raymond's FMCG business for Rs 2,825 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL), a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. The RCCL FMCG business is being sold to GCPL along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale.

In a stock exchange filing, GCPL said cost of the acqusition is Rs 2,825 crore and is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, GCPL, said: “We are excited to welcome the Raymond Consumer Care team and brands to Godrej Consumer Products. This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra.

"These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets. Per-capita consumption (USD) of deodorants in India is 0.4x that in Indonesia, 0.05x that in Brazil and 0.04x that in the USA. We look forward to building on this potential by unlocking the significant integration synergies with our business.”

Atul Singh, Group Vice Chairman, Raymond Group, added: "“We have divested our FMCG business with trademarks of Park Avenue, Kamasutra for FMCG categories to Godrej Consumer Products. We take pride in building strong homegrown brands that are amongst the leaders in their categories. Having brought these brands at the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands.”