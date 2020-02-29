Google employee tests positive for coronavirus; Amazon announces travel restrictions

A Google employee has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Switzerland. The Google employee was in the Zurich office "for a limited time" before showing the symptoms of COVID -19, according to an NPR report. The development was later confirmed by Google in an official statement. However, Google has not shut its Zurich office.

Spokesperson for Google also added that the company has taken all the required precautions in keeping with the advice of public health officials as they "prioritise everyone's health and safety".

The tech giant said that it has restricted employee travel to countries like Iraq, Italy and China as concern around coronavirus grow. These restrictions can also be expanded to countries like Japan and South Korea from the next month, Google said.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced travel restrictions for employees amid the virus outbreak. Amazon has put restriction on all non-urgent and non-essential travel, according to IANS. The death toll due to coronavirus epidemic has reached 2,835 and the number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,251 in China.

