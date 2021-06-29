Google India bags 'most attractive employer' tag

Tech giant Google India emerged as India's most attractive employer brand, scoring high on the parameters of financial health, strong reputation and attractive salary & benefits, according to Randstad Employer Brand Research 2021.

Amazon India and Microsoft India followed suit in the second and third positions, respectively.

However, overall, work-life balance (65 per cent) trumped attractive salary and benefits (62 per cent) as the most important driver for the Indian job seekers while choosing an employer, according to the study. This is followed by a COVID-19 compliant work environment (61 per cent) and job security (61 per cent).

The research had 2 lakh respondents from 34 countries, covering more than 80 per cent of the global economy.

Interestingly, the study pointed out that these are also the areas where there is a significant gap between what employees want and what they think employers offer in India currently. The survey also found that work-life balance was more important for females (67 per cent) and those aged between 25 and 54.

A higher percentage of female respondents (54 per cent) also accorded more importance to the possibility of working remotely/from home compared to their male (49 per cent) counterparts.

This is also true for the third driver of COVID-19 safe work environment, with 64 per cent of the female respondents saying it's most important for them. Only 59 per cent of the male respondents shared that opinion.

However, both males and females equally considered employer's good reputation as important at 59 per cent. A similar number of male (60 per cent) and female respondents (59 per cent) also said the organisation's financial health was important while choosing an employer.

"With many working from home and unable to easily demarcate working hours from home hours, it's no surprise (that work-life balance has taken center stage). In the coming years, we foresee a clear trend of employees seeking benefits beyond monetary aspects and attributing more importance to other employee value proposition drivers like provision for full-time remote work, a COVID safe environment at physical workspaces, mental wellness support etc.," said Randstad India MD & CEO Viswanath P.S.

The survey also highlights that the Indian workforce prefers to work for companies operating in sectors like IT, ITeS & Telecom, FMCG, Retail & E-commerce, followed by Automotive, and BFSI.

Infosys Technologies, Tata Steel, Dell Technologies, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Sony occupied the next seven positions on the listing.

"The parameters employees consider while choosing an employer are truly evolving over the last few years, especially post the pandemic. Today, job seekers are more likely to accept jobs and stay in those organizations where they are valued, supported with compassion and where the culture aligns with their own beliefs and purpose," said Viswanath.

