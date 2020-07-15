Google, Jio to develop new Android-based operating system for entry-level smartphones

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman on Wednesday said that Google and Jio are partnering to build a new Android-based operating system for an entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. "As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently

use a 2G feature phone to an affordable smartphone," Ambani said.

Such a value engineered smartphone will provide many added features to the phone users, he added. "We believe we can design an entry level 4G or even a 5G smart phone. We believe that we can design such a phone at a fraction of the current cost," Ambani said while addressing the shareholders at the company's 43rd annual general meeting (AGM). "The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," he said.

Earlier, Ambani announced that Google would invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms. "We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," he said.

It is RIL's first virtual AGM in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has permitted to hold AGM through video conference or other audio visual means without the physical presence of members at a common venue.

