Govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC chairperson till June 2024

Government has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as chairperson of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) till June 29, 2024. Post that, he shall be LIC CEO and MD till June 2025.

Mohanty attains superannuation in June 2025.

Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was named as interim chairman in March for three months.

Before joining LIC as MD, Mohanty was serving as MD and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance - one of the largest mortgage financiers in the country.

LIC's investments in Adani Group came under scanner earlier this year when US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.