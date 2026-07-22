GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., an Essar venture, has partnered with FMCG major Dabur India Ltd. to deploy LNG-powered trucks across the company's logistics network as both firms step up efforts to reduce carbon emissions from road freight.

The collaboration comes as Indian companies increasingly look to decarbonise their supply chains by adopting lower-emission transportation solutions while maintaining operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Under the partnership announced on Wednesday, GreenLine will provide liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered heavy commercial vehicles for Dabur India's long-haul logistics operations. The companies said the move is aimed at lowering emissions from freight transportation without compromising on reliability and delivery performance.

Road freight remains one of the largest contributors to transport-related emissions in India, prompting businesses across sectors to explore cleaner fuel alternatives such as LNG and electric vehicles. While LNG-powered trucks still generate emissions, they produce significantly lower carbon emissions than conventional diesel-powered heavy vehicles and also help reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions.

The partnership reflects a broader trend among large consumer goods companies to integrate sustainability goals into supply chain operations as environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments become increasingly important.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Charles Devlin D'Costa, Vice President – Sales, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., said the collaboration demonstrates growing industry interest in cleaner freight mobility.

"We are pleased to partner with Dabur India, one of India's most respected consumer goods companies, as it adopts greener road transportation solutions. It is encouraging to see more leading Indian companies making low-emission logistics an integral part of their business strategy," he said.

D'Costa added that every such partnership strengthens the transition towards cleaner freight transportation and supports the development of a more sustainable logistics ecosystem in India.

Samrat Sehgal, Global Director of Supply Chain at Dabur India, said reducing the environmental footprint of the company's supply chain is a key part of its sustainability roadmap.

Advertisement

"Our partnership with GreenLine enables us to integrate lower-emission transportation into our logistics operations while maintaining efficiency and reliability. We believe collaborations like these will play a key role in building a more sustainable and future-ready supply chain," he said.

GreenLine is among the country's largest operators of LNG- and electric-powered heavy commercial vehicles. According to the company, it currently operates more than 1,000 LNG and EV trucks across major freight corridors serving industries including FMCG, steel, cement, mining and chemicals.

The company said its fleet has collectively travelled over 100 million kilometres, helping customers reduce more than 27,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Besides operating green commercial vehicles, GreenLine is also expanding the supporting infrastructure through its subsidiary, Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd., which is developing a nationwide network of LNG refuelling stations to facilitate wider adoption of LNG-powered freight transportation.

Dabur India, one of the country's largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, has been incorporating sustainability initiatives across its operations. The company, which has a 141-year legacy, said its products reach eight out of every 10 Indian households and its portfolio includes four brands with annual revenues exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

The GreenLine partnership marks another step in Dabur's efforts to build a lower-carbon and more sustainable supply chain while supporting India's broader transition towards cleaner logistics.