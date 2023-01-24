Harsha Bhogle joins cricket-based platform Bowled.io as strategic investor 

Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle has joined the world’s first cricket-based social experience platform Bowled.io as its strategic investor. The veteran commentator will lead Bowled.io’s think tank and will help in developing newer formats for cricket-based games on the platform.

Commenting on Bhogle’s partnership with Bowled.io, Rahul Singh, the cricket-based platform’s co-founder said: “Building further on the overwhelmingly positive response from the community, we are super excited to add Harsha as a brand ambassador and strategic investor. His expertise and adroit understanding of the sports ecosystem will help us grow Bowled.io and connect with sports fans globally.”

Bhogle said that strategy-based games have always piqued his interest as they let people compete with each other. Bhogle said: “Strategy-based games have always piqued by interest since they let people compete with one another and get more involved.”

He added that he was drawn in by the youthful team of cricket enthusiasts and their take on the sport. The commentator notes: “I was drawn in by the prospect of working with a youthful, zealous team of cricket enthusiasts and their new take on cricket. I now expect a prolonged, exploratory journey with this fantastic young team.”

Bowled.io was launched in March last year and was founded by Rahul Singh, Akshay Khandelwal, and Neeraj Jhanjhi. On this blockchain-powered platform, users can discover and play games, own in-game assets, compete in tournaments, and complete the blockchain gaming loop and in-game asset utility and wallet.

