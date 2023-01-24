India’s first stack developers conference on Jan 25: Domestic, foreign start-ups to participate

India’s first stack developers conference will be held on January 25 at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi, organised by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the annual India Stack Developer Conference 2023 will be aimed at expanded adoption of stack in states and countries around the world that want to build digital public platforms.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning India stack. The conference will kickstart at 10:30 am and will be attended by the minister.

Tmrw is 1st #IndiaStack devlprs conf - where Indian n foreign startups n SIs invited.



IndiaStack was envisioned by PM @narendramodi ji n Annual conf aimed at expanded adoption of it in states n countries arnd world that want to build Digital Public Platforms#IndiaTechade pic.twitter.com/ZIb8PJWJgs — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 24, 2023

Chandrasekhar while speaking with Business Today at World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos had also said that at least seven countries have showed serious interest in adopting and customising India stack. “Many countries and without revealing the names, I can tell you that at least seven countries have evinced serious interest in adopting India stack, in customising it," he had said.

He added that there is a lot of "awe and respect" for how India used technology during COVID and how many of the government's decisions till up to 2020 came in handy in the battle against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the upcoming conference aims to engage with the developer community and explore ways and means to further develop solutions for societal problems. They would base these solutions on the artifacts of India stack and would also take India stack to other countries that want to replicate some of these solutions.

The India Stack Developer Conference would discuss how the developer community can leverage India stack to fast-track innovation, how the community can contribute to India stack, how the government can do ease of doing business by using India stack, how to arrive at a common mechanism of engagement, and how to take India stack global.

The basic building blocks of India stack are based on open standards and are interoperable. By leveraging the APIs of products like Digilocker and Healthstack, many services have been made available.

India implemented several digital transformational projects in the last eight years, including Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Digilocker, CoWin Vaccination Platform, Government e-Market Place, DIKSHA, Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission and more.

Also read: Davos 2023: 7 countries evince serious interest in India Stack, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Also read: Deep imbalance in content creation and monetisation: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar