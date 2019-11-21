Have you received this Paytm message? Don't believe it, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

If you have received a message from Paytm intimating you to complete your KYC, without which the company would "hold" the amount in your account, then beware! Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to warn his followers that fake messages are being circulated in the name of the company.

"Pls don't trust any SMS send of blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC. These are fraudsters attempting on your account. Pls RT," he stated along with a message from Paytm that stated that there are "widespread KYC scam messages going on behalf of Paytm" and that they don't sent these SMSes or ask customers to download any app for KYC completion.

As users tweeted to Paytm, Sharma posted yet another warning and said, "These or some SMS with some lucky draw are examples of fraudsters attempting to get your details. Don't fall for them."

These tweets and warnings come after scores of Paytm users registered complaints with the company's cyber cell and the RBI ombudsman over fraudulent claims. Some are even believed to have been duped by the scamsters.

According to reports, the scamsters ask people to download an app to complete the KYC details. When the pin is generated on these apps, the scamsters get access to the device and siphon off funds from the bank account linked with the mobile wallet. The extent of damage these fraudsters have caused is yet to be ascertained. Lot of users on Twitter including ones who have completed their KYC have stated that they have received such a message.

