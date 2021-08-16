HCL Foundation rolls out 'My e-Haat' portal to bolster handicraft sector

HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies, on Sunday launched an online portal, 'My e-Haat', to empower artisans and strengthen the value chain of the handicraft sector in the country. Currently, more than 30 partners from eight states with over 600 products are listed on the portal, it said adding that more will be joining from across the country by the end of the year.

"'My E-Haat' initiative will be a unique model (A2C) where artisans will connect with the customer directly in the coming years," HCL Foundation Nidhi Pundhir said in a statement.

The portal will assist in showcasing the ingenuity of skilled artisans from all over the country in front of the globe, resulting in increased recognition, appreciation, and remuneration, she said.

HCL Foundation hopes to connect with a larger number of artisans and primary producers across the country in the coming years, bridging the gap created by a lack of skill training, market assessment, and strengthening the supply chain infrastructure, he added.

Sharing about the new initiative, the Foundation said the platform will enable artisans and primary producers to list and showcase their products to conduct their business, thereby minimising the informal intermediaries and often long supply chains.

The portal will offer e-payment options, cash on delivery (COD) and integrated logistic support in addition to the real-time product tracking. It will also provide options for quality check mechanism, price determination, promotion, marketing, and grievance redressal.

That will also provide options for hand holding on procurement of raw material, product designing and training, financial inclusion, and market connect. The initiative will engage artisans and primary producers with skill-building opportunities, create market linkages and establish linkages with government social security schemes and entitlements.

In the coming months, HCL Foundation said it will establish a 'My E-Haat' gallery that will showcase products from across the country and create partnership opportunities with various government departments and esteemed institutions.

The portal was launched virtually on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.