HCL named among world’s best employers in Forbes list

HCL Technologies has been featured in Forbes’ 2021 list of the ‘World’s Best Employers’ for the second consecutive year. HCL has also emerged as the top ranked company globally in the professional services sector and one of the top five India-headquartered multinationals across all sectors.

“Receiving this influential global recognition in a year that presented great challenges for all of us is a humbling testimonial to our fortitude and resilience as a team,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

“HCL has a long-standing philosophy of empowering its employees to realize their full potential by fostering a culture of empowerment, innovation and continuous learning," he added.

This list was generated by surveying 150,000 employees across organisations and sectors spanning 58 countries to rate both their willingness to recommend their current employers and rate other employers in their respective industry. The complete list features 750 companies.

For its excellence in employment best practices, HCL has received several recognitions worldwide. Recently, Great Place to Work recognized HCL Technologies as a best employer in the Nation Builders and Mega Employers categories in India, named it One Among India’s Best Workplaces for Women in 2021 and also certified HCL America Inc.