HCL Tech to train, hire high-school graduates in the US to strengthen workforce

In a bid to strengthen its localisation efforts in overseas markets, IT services firm, HCL Tech has announced an apprenticeship program in the US to train and hire high-school graduates. Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL and have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education.



HCL’s apprenticeship program provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering -- with positions available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The HCL Apprenticeship is part of Rise at HCL, the company’s North American early career and training program.



“At HCL, we understand how vital it is to invest in tomorrow’s technology leaders, and we are thrilled to create opportunities for our apprentices to grow their careers at HCL,” said Ramachandran Sundarajan, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “This program furthers our pledge to hire and train the nation’s next generation of skilled technology talent – while freeing them from the burden of education debt,” he added.

Notably, the Indian IT service providers are stepping up efforts to hire locals in the key markets like US, UK amidst tighter visa regimes and to abide by the local regulations.



HCL’s Program participants will gain access to facilitated learning and on-the-job training to help develop the skills and competencies needed for a long and fruitful technology career. Participants will enroll in their choice of an associate or bachelor’s degree program in STEM – to be fully funded by HCL – at a college or university that is part of HCL’s nationwide academic partner network. A key partner for the program is Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a private, nonprofit institution and leader in online education that offers more than 200 accredited degree programs, as per an official handout.

