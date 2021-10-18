HCL launches early career program for high school graduates

Designed exclusively for high-school graduates, the TechBee program prepares students technically and professionally for global IT careers in HCL, where candidates undergo a 12-month training to become successful IT professionals and work for global companies.

HCL Vietnam aims to train the nation’s talent pool in collaboration with high schools and local ICT and engineering institutions. Any local student, who has successfully completed high school and holds a high school graduation certificate or its equivalent, can apply for the TechBee Program. Enrolment in the program will take place through an entrance test.

After the successful completion of the 12-month training program, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid a salary equivalent to the job roles.

“Vietnam has great market potential and talent pool for global technology companies to harness,” Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies, said. “The program will give students an early start in high-tech career roles. With this program, HCL aims to hire the best talent from the country and give them financial independence early in their lives.”

HCL started this program in India in 2017 with an aim to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence. Currently operating in India, Australia and Sri Lanka, HCL’s TechBee program is training selected candidates on high-tech niche technologies to make them job-ready early in their lives.

Till date, over 3,000 students have completed the TechBee program and now work with HCL for its Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients.