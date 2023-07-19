HCLTech, Schneider Electric to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in APAC region

Indian IT major HCLTech has announced its collaboration with French multinational company Schneider Electric to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the company announced on Wednesday.

Tan Boon Hien, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC Sustainability at HCLTech, said, “With the growth of the digital economy, it is important that enterprises responsibly manage their data center energy consumption. We look forward to collaborating with Schneider Electric to develop sustainability solutions for data centers in APAC.”

“Assessing risk and responsibility, we will integrate HCLTech’s best practices in information technology (IT) with Schneider Electric’s operational technology (OT) to develop solutions that significantly help improve efficiency, productivity and modernization of data centers, reducing the overall carbon footprint,” the SVP added.

The IT company further noted that with Schneider Electric, they would jointly explore innovations in sustainability and deliver converged IT-OT solutions to help clients meet regulatory compliances and accelerate decarbonization programs in the APAC region.

Michel Arres, Vice President of IT Channel and Alliances, International Secure Power Division of Schneider Electric explained, “Sustainability is a critical imperative for businesses today and we at Schneider Electric believe that we have a key role to play in helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We recognize the significant impact of data centers on the environment, particularly in terms of energy consumption and carbon emissions.”

It is worth noting that enterprises around the world are investing in sustainability initiatives to boost their environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. Moreover, siloed IT and OT processes present challenges in optimising the end-to-end supply chain of data centers.

Arres added to that and said, “That's why we're excited to partner with HCLTech to develop carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific region. By combining our strengths in IT and OT, we can drive the convergence of these domains and enable our customers to achieve sustainable data center operations.”