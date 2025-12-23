HDFC Bank declares spending Rs 1,068.03 crore on CSR activities in FY25 

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, on Tuesday said it has spend of Rs 1,068.03 crore on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in FY 2024-25, an increase of nearly Rs 123 crore over the previous year. Cumulatively, as of March 31, 2025, the Bank has invested Rs 6,176 crore in CSR programmes.

The report captured a decade of the Bank’s CSR journey under its umbrella programme, Parivartan, which completed 10 years in the last financial year. With the latest outlay, HDFC Bank’s cumulative CSR investment reached Rs 6,176 crore as of March 31, 2025. Since inception, its initiatives have impacted 10.56 crore lives across 28 states and eight Union Territories, reflecting the scale and geographic spread of its interventions.

FY 2024–25 was a milestone year for Parivartan, with projects implemented in 102 of the 112 Aspirational Districts identified by the Government of India. The Bank has also extended its rural development initiatives to 298 border villages, focusing on infrastructure, livelihoods, and essential services in some of the country’s most remote areas.

The CSR Report outlines six core focus areas that anchor HDFC Bank’s social impact strategy. Rural Development remains the flagship initiative through the Holistic Rural Development Programme, which adopts a cluster-based approach to improve infrastructure, education, health, sanitation, and natural resource management. To date, this programme has positively impacted more than 14.92 lakh households.

In the area of education, the Bank has focused on improving access and quality through scholarships, digital learning, and infrastructure support. It has disbursed over 29,000 scholarships, set up more than 2,600 SMART schools, and built 930 community libraries across the country.

Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement initiatives have enabled 7.2 lakh individuals—particularly youth and women—to access vocational training and entrepreneurship opportunities, helping them secure sustainable livelihoods. In healthcare and hygiene, over three lakh people have benefited from mobile medical units, cancer treatment support, and maternal and child health programmes.

Financial Literacy and Inclusion continues to be a key pillar, with initiatives aimed at improving financial awareness and access to banking and insurance services. The Bank’s Vigil Aunty digital fraud awareness campaign has reached more than 21 lakh followers online. The newest focus area, Natural Resource Management, promotes sustainability through water conservation, afforestation, renewable energy, and biodiversity conservation, including the creation of 14,520 water conservation structures and installation of over 69,000 solar lights.

Aligned with 10 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Parivartan reflects HDFC Bank’s integrated approach to inclusive and sustainable development. Commenting on the milestone, Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said the programme is guided by the belief that development must be inclusive, locally relevant, and future-focused, built through long-term partnerships with communities.