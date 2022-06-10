Hero MotoCorp donates 300 motorcycles, 600 helmets to Uttarakhand govt

India's largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp, on Friday handed over about 300 motorcycles and 600 helmets to the Himalayan Eco Restoration, Biodiversity Conservation, and Livelihood Enhancement Society in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The initiative has been taken as part of the company's "Hero WeCare" Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, with the goal of assisting forest department personnel working to preserve biological diversity in Uttarakhand's forests. The move came in light of the Hero MotoCorp’s ‘unwavering commitment to the preservation of biological diversity under the Project Hero Green Drive’ the company’s statement read.

Hero MotoCorp sent over 300 motorcycles, each with hooters, a flashlight, a leg guard, a helmet lock, and waterproof side bags, along with 600 helmets. These bikes will allow forest guards and rangers to perform effective active patrols in the forest, boosting their mobility and allowing them to keep an eye on poaching, illegal deforestation, forest fires, and the preservation of trees, forests, and wild animals.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head Of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, handed over the bikes to Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Forests, Language & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand.

Praising the initiative, Uniyal remarked, “We are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for spearheading this project and partnering with the Uttarakhand Forest Department. This is an outstanding demonstration of a corporate collaborating with local forest authority to ensure global ecological and sustainable development, and I hope that more corporates will take inspiration from this partnership and come forward to collaborate with us.”

Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication at Hero Motocorp, Bharatendu Kabi said, “Hero MotoCorp has always been committed to environmental protection and nurturing of the biodiversity. We deeply cherish our association with the state government of Uttarakhand and we will continue to collaborate in various initiatives to further strengthen this partnership.”

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday traded 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 2,599.60 apiece on BSE during noon trade.

