Hiring activity in travel, hospitality sector jumps by 82% in March: Naukri.com

As businesses gradually inch towards the pre-pandemic normal, recruiters continue to demonstrate a positive hiring intent across key sectors, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent in March’22, according to a JobSpeak index by Naukri.com, a job-seeking platform.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month and year-on-year to measure the hiring activity in various industries, cities, and experience levels.

The survey found that hiring in the travel and hospitality sector jumped by 82 per cent in March’22 over last year as travel picked up.



“India is on the road to economic recovery with all key industries and cities showing signs of continued recovery. It is good to see that sectors that were worst hit by the pandemic such as Travel & Hospitality have now revived. We believe that with a growth trajectory like this, the upward trend in talent demand will continue its dream run in the coming months,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Apart from travel and hospitality, other key sectors that observed an uptick in hiring trends compared with last year are education (44 per cent), real estate (30 per cent), retail (28 per cent), BFSI (22 per cent), IT-Software (14 per cent), and FMCG (5 per cent).



In addition, oil and gas recorded a slight decline of 6 per cent in Mar’22 vs last year, while healthcare remained flat, the survey found.

Metro cities saw positive Y-O-Y growth in hiring activity in March’22 with Kolkata (42 per cent) leading the charts followed by Hyderabad (27 per cent), Mumbai (25 per cent), Chennai (24 per cent), and Pune (23 per cent).

Notably, Delhi saw a decline of 15 per cent in Mar’22 compared to last year

Amongst Tier-2 cities, hiring activity increased in Coimbatore by 29 per cent, followed by Kochi by 12 per cent. While there was a decrease in hiring activity in Chandigarh with 9 per cent. Vadodara and Jaipur remained flat in March’22 when compared with March’21, Naukri found.

In terms of experience band, demand remained steady in March’22 with more than 16 years' experience bracket witnessing the highest growth of 23 per cent compared to last year. While hiring activities across 0-3 years increased by 21 per cent, 13-16 years (21 per cent), 4-7 years (14 per cent) and 8-12 years (11 per cent) also grew in March’22.



