'Homecoming': Tata Sons Chairman's letter to Air India employees; read here

Domestic carrier Air India was officially handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday. The airline returns Tata Group after 67 years. On this occasion, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has penned a letter for all the members of the Air India family, welcoming the carrier back into the Tata Family after many years.

On October 8 2021, the government had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India. Tata had outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran, in the letter, wrote that from the day of the announcement, one word has been on everyone's lips - Homecoming. The Tata group had founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

The Air India disinvestment process is now closed. Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) stated on Thursday that shares have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, which is the new owner of Air India.

Chandrasekaran noted that he has enjoyed reflecting on stories from the airline's past. He adds that his first flight with Air India was back in December 1986 and that he would never forget the experience.

He explained that now is the time to look ahead and that today is the beginning of a new chapter. It stated that the nation's eyes are on the firm and the country is waiting to see what the company can achieve.

The Tata Sons Chairman concludes that he is convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead and that the journey towards it starts now. Read the full letter here:

Dear Members of the Air India Family

From the day of the announcement, one word has been on everyone's lips: hornecoming. We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years.

I, like many others, have enjoyed reflecting on stories from the airline's brilliant past. My first flight was with Air India in December 1986, and I will never forget how special it felt to be onboard, or the exhilaration as we soared into the sky.

Such memories are wonderful, but now is the time to look ahead. Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation, eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airline our country needs, we need to look to the future.

I write this letter on behalf of the Tata Group, to welcome you to our family. Our Group has its own storied past.' have learned that to preserve what is best about the past, ,requires constant change. It is by evolving, adapting and embracing the future that we best honour a glorious history.

I arn convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead. Our journey towards it starts now.

Welcome. And welcome back.

Warmest regards, Chandra

