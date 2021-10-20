Honeywell Automation bags Bengaluru Safe City Project

Honeywell Automation India Limited on Wednesday said it has been selected to lead the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Centre's Nirbhaya Fund.

The project, an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places to enable them to move about without the threat of gender-based violence or harassment. It is valued at Rs 496.57 crore.

Under the project, Honeywell will create an integrated Command and Control Center to manage a state-of-the-art video system that features more than 7,000 video cameras deployed at more than 3,000 locations across the city.

"The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a "Dial 100" application and drones. Honeywell will also upgrade the city police department's existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement," the company said in a release.

The Bengaluru Safe City project will be implemented in phases, and Honeywell will operate and maintain the security infrastructure for five years.

"In India, we have been a strong partner to the government's 100 Smart Cities Mission already with focus on people, process and technology. Our technology-led integrator approach combined with our global expertise in delivering complex integrated solutions is helping city administrators make informed decisions and improve safety for citizens in near real time. We want to now deliver this for Bengaluru city, with the goal of turning it into city that's safer and more resilient," said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.

Honeywell has delivered similar projects under the Smart Cities Mission across states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.