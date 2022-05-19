HPCL Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 1,795 cr, board recommends final dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,017.96 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4FY21) and Rs 868.86 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal (Q3FY22).

HPCL's total income increased to Rs 106,886.35 crore from Rs 85,748.12 crore in the year-ago period, while total tax expense reduced to Rs 489.69 crore from Rs 1,050.55 in Q4FY21.

Furthermore, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022. The said dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in the month of August 1 September 2022, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of HPCL on Thursday closed 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 238.70 apiece on BSE.