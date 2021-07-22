HUL Q1 net profit jumps 9.6% to Rs 2,061 cr; revenue up 12.8%

The country's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported 9.6 per cent growth on its net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the April-June quarter on a year-on-year basis. HUL had reported Rs 1,881 crore profit during the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue rose 12.8 per cent to Rs 11,915 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to Rs 10,560 crore revenue in Q1 FY21. EBITDA (Earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the quarter grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,847 crore as against Rs 2,644 crore in Q1 FY21. The company had recorded a 23.9 per cent margin in Q1 FY22 vs 25 per cent in Q1 FY22.

HUL chairman and MD Sanjiv Mehta said HUL has delivered a strong performance across the topline and bottom line. "Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio. The second wave of COVID-19 brought upon us a severe humanitarian crisis."

He said HUL also launched 'Mission HO2PE' to support the nation during the difficult period of Covid-19. Among the different verticals, home care grew 12 per cent, enabled by double-digit growth in fabric wash, said the company, adding that household care continued to grow in high double-digits on a strong base.

Beauty and personal care grew 13 per cent, led by hair care and skincare, both growing in high double-digits. Foods and refreshments grew 12 per cent. Ketch-ups and soups continue to perform well, led by strong volume growth.

HUL also announced the retirement of Dev Bajpai, executive director, legal and corporate affairs and company secretary, effective March 31, 2022. Dev has been a key member of the HUL management committee, the HUL board of directors and the South Asia leadership team. His successor will be announced in due course, the company said.

Meanwhile, HUL stock is trading 1.89 per cent or Rs 46.10 down at Rs 2,388.8 compared to the previous session close of Rs 2,434.9 on the National Stock Exchange.

Also read: HUL FY21 net profit rises 18% to Rs 7,954 crore

Also read: ITC adds 39 crorepati managers in FY21; beats HUL for most employees with Rs 1 cr-plus salary