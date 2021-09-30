Hurun India Rich List 2021: Adani & family made Rs 1,002 cr per day; Mukesh Ambani Rs 163 cr

Gautam Adani & family made the highest Rs 1,002 crore per day, making them the second richest family as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 at Rs 5.05 lakh crore. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family made Rs 163 crore every day since the last list in 2020 was released. Their total wealth stood at Rs 7.18 lakh crore. LN Mittal & family earned Rs 312 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar & family that earned Rs 260 crore per day.

Vinod Shantilal Adani & family earned Rs 245 crore every single day, while Kumar Mangalam Birla & family earned Rs 242 crore. SP Hinduja & family, which has been ranked 4th on the list, made Rs 209 crore per day, the IIFL Hurun Rich List shows. There were four new faces in the India Top 10 this year, the report shows.

Meanwhile, the report says as many as 1,007 individuals, up 179, across 119 cities, have Rs 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. A total of 894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 new faces, whilst 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts.

India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year. While the chemicals and software sectors added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, pharma is still at number one and has contributed 130 entrants to the list.

The youngest in the list is aged 23, 3 years younger than the youngest last year. Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth, said key facts from the list that stand out are the rise of women wealth creators, the reduction in average age, and the inclusion of Tier 2 cities such as Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Faridabad and Ludhiana in the top 20.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said India is third in the world when it comes to billionaires, and adding new billionaires at one of the fastest rates. "Today, India has 237 billionaires, more than quadruple that of ten years ago, and the second-fastest growth in the world after China, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021,” he said. Rahman said a record 659 entrepreneurs or 66% are self-made, up from 530 last year.

