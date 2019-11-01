Hyundai sales dip 2% to 63,610 units in October

The prolonged slowdown in the auto industry continued to subdue sales performance of the Indian automobile sector in October, as Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 2.2 per cent decline in total sales at 63,610 units in October.

Indian unit of South Korea-based Hyundai Motor, the company had sold 65,020 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement on Friday.

In October, domestic sales declined 3.8 per cent to 50,010 units as compared to 52,001 units in the same month last year, the company added.

Exports, however, rose 4.5 per cent to 13,600 units last month as against 13,019 units in the year-ago period, HMIL said.

Commenting on sales performance, Hyundai Motor India's National Sales Head Vikas Jain said the automaker has performed well despite the ongoing slowdown in the market.

The company's cumulative sales last month were highest during the year so far, he said.

Meanwhile, rival Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported 29.44 per cent drop in domestic sales at 10,010 units in October as against 14,187 units in the same month last year.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported 11 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 51,896 units in October, dented by 62 per cent decline in car and van sales.

Bucking the trend, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 2.3 per cent growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales in October ending a declining trend in monthly sales that started back in March. Maruti dispatched 139,121 units to its dealerships across the country last month against 135,948 units in October last year.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs