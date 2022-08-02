Hyundai overtakes Tata Motors as India's 2nd largest PV player; Renault, MG see sales drop

The country's largest homegrown car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has managed to retain its top spot in India's passenger vehicle segment, in terms of dispatches to dealers in the country, revealed the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Maruti managed to dispatch 1,42,850 units in July 2022, up 7 per cent compared to 1,33,732 units in July 2021. The company, despite the increase in total sales, stated that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models and the company had also taken all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Despite Tata Motors recording a significant yearly growth of 57 per cent in July 2022, South Korean auto-manufacturer Hyundai has pulled ahead of the homegrown carmaker, crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time since March 2021 and has placed itself as India's second-largest player in the passenger vehicle segment.

Hyundai managed to sell 50,500 units last month, up 5.1 per cent against 48,042 units in July 2021. Tata Motors, on the other hand, achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of 47,505 units and has slipped to the third spot. Tata sold 30,185 cars in July 2021.

Mahindra, which sold 28,053 units last month, recorded a 38 per cent growth compared to July 2021. The company sold 21,046 units in the same period last year.

Another South Korean car maker Kia recorded a strong yearly growth of 46.7 per cent and sold 22,022 units in July 2022. It had dispatched 15,016 cars in July 2021.

Japanese car maker Toyota, on the other hand, registered a 50 per cent yearly increase in July sales with 19,693 units sold. The July figures are the highest ever for Toyota since its India operations began in 1999.

French car maker Renault saw the biggest decline in terms of percentage among Indian passenger vehicle segment players and saw a 27 per cent decline compared to last year. It had managed to sell 7,128 units in July 2022 and 9,787 in the same month last year.

Another Japanese automaker Honda, with sales of 6,784 units in July this year, recorded 12 per cent growth as against 6,055 units in July 2021. As per the company, the chip shortage continues to impact supplies and it is looking to align production to meet the demand in the shortest duration.

Skoda saw a growth of 44 per cent with 4,447 units sold in July 2022. The company had sold 3,080 units in the same month last year.

MG Motor India, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor which marketed vehicles under the British marque, registered a decline of 5 per cent and only managed to sell 4,013 units in July 2022 as against 4,225 units in July 2021.