I-T dept conducts raids at Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal's residence, office

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at the Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal's residence and office. Searches are underway at his residence and office in Gurgaon since morning. I-T department officials are also conducting searches at premises lined to other top officials of the company.

Income Tax department conducting searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp. The office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search. More details awaited: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

These searches have been conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation against India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, as per Income Tax department officials. As part of this raid, I-T officials searched premises located across Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and a few other locations.

Officials are checking financial documents and other business transactions of the company and its promoters, as per news agency PTI.

Hero MotoCorp is led by Pawan Munjal and has expanded its presence to 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has 8 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities – 6 in India and 1 each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

The two-wheeler maker is a dominant market leader in India with over 50 per cent share in the domestic motorcycle market.

A response from the company regarding these developments is awaited.

(With inputs from Divyesh Singh, agencies)