iBROAD7 restructures under umbrella entity Reach India

iBroad7 is rapidly expanding and scaling up, with a focus on the new economy and a strong emphasis on campaign and content localization.

Under a new umbrella firm, Reach India, the company is developing both vertically and horizontally in a sharply engaged hub-and-spoke model, with expanded national and international activities and new areas of business.

The restructuring was done keeping in mind the emerging media, brand communication, and content landscape. This includes programmatic audio, branded podcasts, digital media, and real-time media buying and planning facilitated by technology.

“Over the last few years we have seen many brands and organisations, some of which we have had the privilege to serve and many which we would love to serve, grow manifold. We would like to be a part of this journey, chronicling their march, telling their stories, and amplifying and localising their conversations through audio, digital, content, and other formats in any language, anywhere in India,” said Rohit Upadhyay, Managing Director of Reach India.

Upadhyay launched iBroad7 in 2010 and has since grown it to become India's largest audio company. Through 2 million+ campaigns and 4 million+ creatives, it has established and serviced 1800+ brands across countries, industries, sectors, products, and services.

iBroad7 will continue to serve as the group's flagship radio operations' anchor company. It presently serves various marque companies in a variety of industries and areas, including start-ups, e-commerce, real estate, government, automobile, food, spirits, and drinks, hospitality, travel and tourism, electronics, pharmaceuticals, ed-tech, and BFSI.

The brand portfolio includes Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), Zomato, Spicejet, Cars24, SBI, L&T Realty, Godrej group, Goodyear, HDFC Ergo, Foodpanda, Cure.Fit, MI, Zoomcar, Dunzo, Patanjali, and Eazydiner among a host of other storied MNC and Indian brands.

iBroad7 is also expanding abroad. It has opened an office in Dubai to serve the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “There are plans to expand to Singapore, soon,” Upadhyay said.