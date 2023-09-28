scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
ICICI Lombard receives show cause notice for non-payment of over Rs 1,728 cr GST

Feedback

ICICI Lombard receives show cause notice for non-payment of over Rs 1,728 cr GST

ICICI Lombard stated that the company will file an appropriate response to the show cause notice within the “prescribed timelines”, based on the advice of its advisors. 

ICICI Lombard receives GST show cause notice over non-payment of over Rs 1,728 crore ICICI Lombard receives GST show cause notice over non-payment of over Rs 1,728 crore
SUMMARY
  • ICICI Lombard has received a show cause notice over non-payment of over Rs 1,728 cr GST
  • ICICI Lombard said that the company will respond to the show cause notice in prescribed timelines
  • The company received the SCN over non-payment of GST on co-insurance premium and reinsurance commission

ICICI Lombard has received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) over a tax demand of Rs 17,28,86,10,803 (over Rs 1,728 crore). The show cause notice was received on September 27.

The show cause notice pertains to “non-payment of GST on the co-insurance premium accepted as follower in case of coinsurance transactions and non-payment of GST on reinsurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022”, the company stated in a filing.

The DGGI’s notice required the company to show cause as to why GST amounting over Rs 1,728 crore should not be demanded and recovered under Section 73(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, along with interest under Section 50 of the Act and penalty under Section 73(1) of the CGST Act, 2017.

ICICI Lombard stated that the company will file an appropriate response to the show cause notice within the “prescribed timelines”, based on the advice of its advisors.

In August too, ICICI Lombard had received a DGGI notice over non-payment of Rs 273.22 crore of tax. "The matter largely relates to an industry wide issue on applicability of GST on salvage adjusted and ineligible Input Tax Credit, on motor claims settled. The company has deposited an amount of Rs 104,13,18,970 under protest, without accepting any liability in this regard," it had then said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile in July, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company had received a notice from DGGI for not paying tax Rs 492.06 crore for a period of five years starting from July 2017 till July 2022.

Also read: ICICI Lombard gets show cause notice from DGGI for not paying Rs 273.44 crore tax

Also read: ICICI Bank gets RBI’s approval to raise stake by 4% in ICICI Lombard

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd