scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'If Narayana Murthy asked me to jump off the cliff...': Nandan Nilekani recalls the day he walked into Infosys founder's office

Feedback

'If Narayana Murthy asked me to jump off the cliff...': Nandan Nilekani recalls the day he walked into Infosys founder's office

Nilekani, fresh out of IIT Bombay with a degree in electrical engineering, stumbled upon Patni while searching for direction after missing his graduate school entrance exam due to illness.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
“I came at a time when computing was moving from mainframes to mini computers,” Nilekani recalled in a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky “I came at a time when computing was moving from mainframes to mini computers,” Nilekani recalled in a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

In 1978, a chance encounter between Nandan Nilekani and Narayana Murthy at Patni Computer Systems in Pune set the stage for a partnership that would change the course of Indian IT. 

Nilekani, fresh out of IIT Bombay with a degree in electrical engineering, stumbled upon Patni while searching for direction after missing his graduate school entrance exam due to illness.

Related Articles

“I came at a time when computing was moving from mainframes to mini computers,” Nilekani recalled in a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. “When I heard about this mini computer company, I said, ‘Wow, this sounds exciting.’” It was in the modest office of Patni Computers that he first met Narayana Murthy, then the head of software.

Murthy’s charisma was undeniable. “He was ambitious. He set great goals,” Nilekani said. “I would have done anything. If he asked me to jump off the cliff, I would have jumped off the cliff. It was a great experience working with him.”

The meeting was more than just a job interview; it was the beginning of a lifelong professional bond.

The job offer itself was unconventional. “He asked me some problem-solving questions,” Nilekani shared. “Fortunately, I managed to get them right, and he gave me a job.” That decision not only gave Nilekani a foothold in the emerging field of computing but also positioned him to become one of the six co-founders of Infosys just a few years later.

For Nilekani, the path to this pivotal moment was shaped by a mix of rebellion and circumstance.

Years earlier, he defied his father’s instructions to join IIT Madras, instead choosing IIT Bombay and electrical engineering. “It was a small act of rebellion,” he admitted, one that ultimately led him to the intersection of technology, ambition, and innovation.

Published on: Nov 27, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement