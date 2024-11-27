'If Narayana Murthy asked me to jump off the cliff...': Nandan Nilekani recalls the day he walked into Infosys founder's office

In 1978, a chance encounter between Nandan Nilekani and Narayana Murthy at Patni Computer Systems in Pune set the stage for a partnership that would change the course of Indian IT.

Nilekani, fresh out of IIT Bombay with a degree in electrical engineering, stumbled upon Patni while searching for direction after missing his graduate school entrance exam due to illness.

“I came at a time when computing was moving from mainframes to mini computers,” Nilekani recalled in a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. “When I heard about this mini computer company, I said, ‘Wow, this sounds exciting.’” It was in the modest office of Patni Computers that he first met Narayana Murthy, then the head of software.

Murthy’s charisma was undeniable. “He was ambitious. He set great goals,” Nilekani said. “I would have done anything. If he asked me to jump off the cliff, I would have jumped off the cliff. It was a great experience working with him.”



The meeting was more than just a job interview; it was the beginning of a lifelong professional bond.

The job offer itself was unconventional. “He asked me some problem-solving questions,” Nilekani shared. “Fortunately, I managed to get them right, and he gave me a job.” That decision not only gave Nilekani a foothold in the emerging field of computing but also positioned him to become one of the six co-founders of Infosys just a few years later.

For Nilekani, the path to this pivotal moment was shaped by a mix of rebellion and circumstance.



Years earlier, he defied his father’s instructions to join IIT Madras, instead choosing IIT Bombay and electrical engineering. “It was a small act of rebellion,” he admitted, one that ultimately led him to the intersection of technology, ambition, and innovation.