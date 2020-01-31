IITian Arvind Krishna appointed CEO of global tech giant IBM; 5 little known facts about him

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American IT giant IBM, succeeding Ginni Rometty. The 57-year-old will take over on April 6. "I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me," Krishna said in a press statement released by IBM.

The 62-year-old will retire after almost 40 years with the company. Rometty has described Krishna as a "brilliant technologist" and "right CEO for the next era at IBM". She stated, "Krishna has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow".

Here are five little known facts about Arvind Krishna:

1. Arvind Krishna is an IIT-Kanpur graduate. He has done PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urban-Champaign. He is the co-author of 15 patents, has been the editor of IEEE and ACM journals, and has published extensively in technical conferences and journals.

2. IBM has credited Krishna as the "principal architect" of the company's Red Hat acquisition. The $34 billion acquisition was completed last July. It is said to be IBM's largest acquisition yet in its long history.

3.Krishna joined IBM at the end of 1990, which was the same year he earned his PhD., according to his LinkedIn profile.

4. He has served as IBM's senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software for the past year, having assumed the role in January 2019. His oversight includes the IBM Cloud platform, as well as the IBM Security division and Cognitive Applications business.

5. Krishna's appointment as head of IBM adds to the growing list of Indian-origin executives at the helm of some of the biggest multinational companies. Krishna joins the club that includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga, PepsiCo's former CEO Indra Nooyi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.