IKEA holds off opening of first store in India to August 9 due to quality concerns

IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and coworkers, the company said in a statement.

Swedish furniture major IKEA has postponed the dates of opening its first store at Hyderabad by almost 20 days to August 9 as its needs some more time to fulfil quality commitments.

The company was scheduled to open its first store in India next week on July 19.

"IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and coworkers," said IKEA in a statement.

According to the company, its main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers.

"Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and we want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers," said IKEA Retail India CEO Peter Betzel.

IKEA's Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50 per cent of the employees would be women.

