India-born exec Shailesh Jejurikar named next P&G CEO: Here’s what we know about him

Procter & Gamble has named Shailesh Jejurikar as its next CEO, marking a rare elevation of an Indian-born executive to the helm of a U.S. corporate giant. He will succeed Jon Moeller on January 1, 2026, at a time when the consumer goods titan faces mounting global headwinds.

Jejurikar, 58, currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and will also be nominated to the company’s board at its upcoming October shareholder meeting. He joined P&G in 1989 as an assistant brand manager in India and has since climbed the ranks across divisions and continents.

His appointment comes as P&G contends with slowing sales, volatile consumer demand, and pressure from shifting trade policies. The company’s stock has fallen 6.3% this year, underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 8.6%.

Moeller, 61, who has been CEO since 2021, will transition to executive chairman. He said the timing was right. “I feel great about the team that will continue leading us,” he said in an interview, describing Jejurikar’s appointment as “strengthening what we’ve been doing.”

Jejurikar has broad experience overseeing P&G’s Enterprise Markets—including Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia—as well as leadership in core operations such as IT, sales, manufacturing, and new business. He also ran P&G’s largest division, Fabric & Home Care, home to brands like Tide, Ariel, Downy, and Febreze, which together drive about one-third of the firm’s revenue.

He is credited with growing brands across both developed and emerging markets and integrating sustainability into P&G’s operations.

Among the challenges awaiting him are what Moeller called a “shifting regulatory environment” and “divisiveness at a societal, political and geopolitical level”—factors that affect consumer confidence globally.

Jejurikar was born in Mumbai and attended the Hyderabad Public School—also the alma mater of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. He holds a BA in Economics from Mumbai University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

His older brother, Rajesh Jejurikar, is also a top executive—serving as Executive Director at Mahindra & Mahindra. “It is a matter of pride for all of us to see Indians rise to the top rungs of global organisations,” Rajesh said.

