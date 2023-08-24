India's AI surge: LinkedIn report reveals 14x growth of professionals skilled in AI

People skilled in artificial intelligence (AI) in India went up by 14x in June 2023 compared to January 2016, as per a new report by online professional networking platform LinkedIn.

As per the report’s finding, India is in the top 5 countries for AI talent, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada. Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, highlighted that the Indian workforce has recognised the importance of these skills.

He said, As AI shapes the future of work, India recognises the importance of human potential and the pivotal role that soft skills will play to build a world-class workforce of the future. With India’s top executives endorsing the potency of interpersonal skills in the age of AI, we’re entering an era that values more fulfilling, human-centric work.”

LinkedIn’s report also highlighted that over the past year, 43 per cent of the Indian workforce has witnessed increased AI usage in their workplaces. This surge has prompted 60 per cent of all workers and 71 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India to recognise that acquiring AI skills could enhance career prospects.

Moreover, 2 in 3 Indians say they will learn at least one digital skill in 2023, with AI and Machine Learning being among the top skills they want to learn.

Gupta added that it also falls open employers to promote these skills in the workplace. “To seize the moment, leaders must solidify their commitment to skills-first hiring because prioritising potential over pedigree can expand talent pools, boost upskilling, and build agility in their workforce,” he said.

As per the report, in 2022, the growth in hiring AI talent has outpaced overall hiring in APAC. 57 per cent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year.

Furthermore, soft skills have also taken centre stage as 91 per cent of top executives recognizing their increased importance, surpassing the global average of 72 per cent. A majority of the Indian workforce agrees with this sentiment as 7 in 10 (69 per cent) professionals believe that soft skills such as creativity and problem solving allow them to bring a fresh perspective to work.

The LinkedIn India Country Manager explained why this approach is crucial for the country’s workforce. He said, “By championing a skills-first mindset, we hold an incredible opportunity to empower our nation's youth — particularly those living beyond urban centres — with the right mix of digital and human skills so they can lead meaningful livelihoods and thrive in the future of work.”