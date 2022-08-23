IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, Navy called in to rescue passengers

An engine of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft, with 187 passengers on board, developed a technical snag at Goa airport on Tuesday, a senior official told news agency PTI. As per officials, because of the snag, a Navy team had to be called in in order to rescue the passengers.

"All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy," said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao.

The aircraft -- IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 -- was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy team, he added.

The plane developed a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm, Rao further said.

The Goa airport is a part of Indian Navy's INS Hansa base.

The aircraft had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, PTI reported quoting sources.

They added that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)