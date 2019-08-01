scorecardresearch
Infographic: Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Troubles That Ended in Tragedy

BusinessToday.In's infographic tracks all key developments related to Cafe Coffee Day that ended with the tragedy of its founder VG Siddhartha's death

Developments over the years involving Cafe Coffee Day Developments over the years involving Cafe Coffee Day

The reasons behind VG Siddhartha's death, according to his last letter, were the company's growing debt and the pressure he faced from tax authorities. Here's a complete low-down (in one infographic) on the developments over the years involving Cafe Coffee Day that ended in a tragedy.

ALSO READ: VG Siddhartha's debt pile may have peaked at over Rs 11,000 crore, new data unravels

ALSO READ: CCD debt trap: VG Siddhartha gave 'personal guarantee' worth Rs 1,028 cr for Rs 4,200 cr CDEL loans

