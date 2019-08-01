Infographic: Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha's Troubles That Ended in Tragedy

The reasons behind VG Siddhartha's death, according to his last letter, were the company's growing debt and the pressure he faced from tax authorities. Here's a complete low-down (in one infographic) on the developments over the years involving Cafe Coffee Day that ended in a tragedy.

