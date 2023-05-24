Infosys collaborates with Adobe to upskill digital workforce

Multinational information technology company Infosys has announced that it will collaborate with Adobe to incorporate digital learning content from the latter on its online learning platform Infosys Springboard.

In a press release, the company announced that under this collaboration, it would be incorporating Adobe-influenced content on its learning platform. The partnership will help open up opportunities for aspiring professionals and veterans to explore the Adobe Experience Cloud.

With the partnership, the company hopes to reskill and bridge the skill gap between aspiring professionals, as well as create a pool of upskilled professionals. The agreement grants free access to advanced digital learning content on the Infosys Springboard under its Tech for Good Charter. Both companies aim to create over 10,000 new Adobe-certified experts by 2025.

Commenting on this newly forged partnership, Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Experience Business at Adobe, stressed on the importance of people, calling them a company’s most important asset.

“To succeed in today’s digital economy, it is imperative that businesses focus on ensuring the ongoing readiness and success of their most important asset, their own people,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of this asset and reinforced the collaboration’s vision to upskill the workforce.

“Scalable training can help bridge the tech talent gap, and our collaboration with Infosys will empower the future workforce to upskill their digital proficiencies using Infosys Springboard,” he added.

Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head Americas and Global Head of Digital Experience at Infosys, echoed a similar sentiment, stressing on the ways the new partnership would empower the involved workforce.

“Infosys Springboard is designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. Together with Adobe, we will provide free access to Adobe’s training program to develop digital competence at scale, create a skilled workforce and enhance employability,” he said.

The Infosys Springboard is a free online learning platform that offers over a thousand courses that users can choose from. The courses offered are targeted towards post-secondary and higher-ed learners, as well as professionals who want to “upskill” for technology opportunities.

Since its launch in India, Infosys Springboard has reached more than 5 million registered users.