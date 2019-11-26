Infosys launches Microsoft Azure-powered Cyber Next platform

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, on Tuesday said it has launched Cyber Next, a Microsoft Azure Sentinel-powered platform offering enhanced enterprise security monitoring services.

"These offerings will help enterprises enhance security monitoring, management, threat detection, and response services," Infosys said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Microsoft Azure Sentinel is a cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution that detects, prevents and responds to data threats across the enterprise.

With Azure Sentinel's advanced AI and security analytics features, this strategic partnership with Microsoft will significantly boost Infosys' threat detection and response capabilities, the IT major said in the filing.

Infosys said these offerings will help the company enhance its Cyber Next Platform to deliver a comprehensive managed security solution to its clients. This includes round-the-clock monitoring, lifecycle management and incident investigations, coupled with real-time threat intelligence for SIEM data enrichment.

The Infosys and Microsoft alliance is focused on building robust, systems, platforms and solutions to address end-to-end threat detection and response management across hybrid infrastructures, making enterprises secure, compliant, and trusted, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said.

"We are developing next-generation platform-based offerings that leverage Azure Sentinel to help customers simplify their security operations, and scale as they grow. The core functionalities offered by Azure Sentinel aligns with our philosophy of 'diagnose, design, deliver and defend' for leapfrogging the cybersecurity maturity model, and leveraging intelligent analytics for effective SOC operations," said Vishal Salvi, CISO & Head CyberSecurity Practice, Infosys.

Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp said, "We have a responsibility to bring new cybersecurity capabilities to our customers. By combining the strengths of the Microsoft security portfolio with Infosys service offerings, enterprises are able to better manage their security posture and navigate the changing threat landscape by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence."

