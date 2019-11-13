Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to marry Aparna Krishnan in December

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty is all set to tie the knot on December 2 in Bengaluru. Rohan will marry Aparna Krishnan, whom he has known for three years. Rohan had reportedly met Aparna through a common friend.

She is the daughter of Savithri Krishnan, a retired SBI employee, and Commander KR Krishnan, a former Indian Navy Officer. However, the couple will not have big celebrations, rather a simple wedding ceremony with their close family and friends around, The Economic Times reported.

This will be followed by a marriage reception later in the evening at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Rohan Murty to leave Infosys on June 14

Rohan is a PhD in Computer Science from Harvard University and is also a Junion Fellow at the Society of Fellows at the University. He has established his own companies - Soroco and the Murty Classical Library.

Meanwhile, Krishnan did her initial schooling in India. She later went to Canada for her high-school education and even secured a scholarship at the United World College.

Also Read: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says India's economic environment best in 300 years; can overcome poverty in India

Krishnan did her undergraduation in Economics from Dartmouth College, US and went on to work at McKinsey and Sequoia Capital in India. She currently resides in Bengaluru, the report said.

Krishnan's sister is married to Kartik Hosanagar who is a technology professor at the Wharton School in the US.