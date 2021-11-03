Infosys partners with Shell to market 'Shell inventory optimizer' solution

IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced its strategic collaboration with Shell Global Solutions International B.V. (Shell), as the commercialization partner of the “Shell Inventory Optimizer” solution.

Shell and Infosys will launch “Shell Inventory Optimizer” as the first product offered to its energy customers. The solution leverages artificial intelligence that enables companies to optimise warehouse inventory levels based on historical consumption.

By improving demand planning, this innovative solution reduces the time and labour required to complete maintenance operations and brings down the cost of operation.

Dan Jeavons, Vice President Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell said, “The Shell Inventory Optimizer was one of our earliest global digital products and has delivered millions of dollars in benefits for Shell, helping us to safeguard operations through inventory rightsizing.”

The collaboration will enable Infosys to accelerate the development of the Shell product and develop new and innovative features, Jeavons added.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys said, “We are delighted to partner with Shell on their digital transformation and commercialization journey, particularly in the asset management space. We are excited to bring Shell Inventory Optimizer solution to market and look forward to maturing our strategic collaboration with Shell.”

The Shell Inventory Optimizer product will not only enable our clients to keep track of emerging technologies, but will also help them progress on their journey to become carbon neutral by bringing in operational efficiency by cutting down wastage of raw materials, Dash added.

